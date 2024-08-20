The second season of the live action of One Piece is in production. Eiichiro Oda remains involved in the delivery, so a new success is predicted, since the fans considered that the fact that the author of the manga has been very immersed in the production was what gave the spark to the series, after the other titles of Netflixwhich had been considered a major disaster.

The first season of the live-action One Piece premiered on August 31, 2023. The new installment is in production.

Slowly, The new actors and actresses who play the pirates of One Piece. However, it seems that the light given to each one will be played with.

The actors who will play Vivi, Robin (under the guise of Miss All Sunday), and Chopper will perform for three daysin which each of the characters will be given the spotlight on a daily basis. It will be a surprise!

Let’s remember that another part of the success of the live-action of One Piece has been considered for the interpretations of each of the characters. It has been confirmed that Eiichiro Oda himself was influential in casting Iñaki Godoy, the Mexican actor who plays Monkey D. Luffy, and who has been praised for his fresh performance.

It is evident that each of the characters carries the essence of the pirates of One Piece, and the fact that they can manage their essence allows us to connect with the work and its new adaptation.

News Coo just received something special from Oda-Sensei, and it’s full of surprises and lots of news about the second season! Big revelations are coming, Straw Hats. Get ready for the journey ahead! 🌊🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/tS6L8ScPlO — Netflix Latin America (@NetflixLAT) August 20, 2024

Are you ready to connect with the new characters in the live-action cast?

How many chapters does the One Piece live-action have?

The first season of the live-action One Piece It is composed of eight episodeseach one lasts approximately one hour.

The first season of the live-action One Piece adapts the first six arcs of the manga.

The second season is already in production, we expect it in 2025. The new cast was announced gradually.

