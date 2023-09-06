The Netflix series by one piece has finally arrived, giving further media attention to the long-lived work of Eiichiro Oda and thus also attracting a new audience who did not know the exploits of Luffy and his crew before. As a knock-on effect, in recent weeks we are also seeing a massive number of cosplayers take on the role of the protagonists of the story. Among the many, we offer you one of the most successful in our opinion, namely the nami cosplay realized by saiwestwood.

Nami has innate cartographer skills, making her a perfect navigator, as well as her skills as a thief. In fact, at the beginning of the story she meets Luffy and Zoro while she is intent on stealing the treasures of the pirate-clown Bagy (in the Netflix series, the first meeting takes place slightly earlier). After a series of events, the girl will finally decide to join the crew of the Straw Hat and since then she has been a regular presence in the cast of One Piece.

The cosplay made by saiwestwood is inspired by the version of Nami after the two-year time jump that occurs about halfway through the story of One Piece, characterized by a new haircut, longer and thicker, and the iconic paired bikini and denim pants.