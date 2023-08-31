Here we are my dears nakamathe time has come. The live action of ONE PIECE has landed on Netflix! It has been talked about a lot, discussed at length, we were all with our hearts in our throats waiting for our favorite crew to become flesh and blood. The time has come, and I promise you I will be honest to the core, sincere and also extremely proud to be able to tell you about it. What I’ve previewed these days is ONE PIECEit ONE PIECE that we all remember, that made us emotional and possesses that unique spirit of adventure, friendship and freedom that the work of Eiichiro Oda has always represented. The efforts to create such a series must not have been few, we know that the entire realization was supervised by the author himself to ensure that the transposition was as faithful as possible.

But did they make it? They have really managed to give dignity to the colossus they represent ONE PIECE? My answer is, against all odds, Yeseven if the series it is not without some problems and choices that I didn’t fully appreciate. But read on, I’ll explain everything.

Original title: ONE PIECE



English title: ONE PIECE



Exit: August 31, 2023



Platform: Netflix

Type: Adventure

Number of episodes: 8 (first season)

Duration: 50 minutes per episode

Production studio: Netflix

Tongue: Italian English

We reviewed ONE PIECE thanks to the press preview provided by Netflix.

Conquering the East Blue

Not that we had any doubts, but it was clear that in having to adapt the first eleven volumes of the manga in just eight episodes, the plot would have to undergo some changes, some drastic, others a little less. This leads the development of some totally new aspects in the plot Of ONE PIECE which are really appreciable and other aspects a little disappointing from my point of view, but still well done and functional to the plot of the whole season.

The plot develops in pairs of episodes. The first two tell of the departure of Luffy from the island of Goawith the attached flashback of the famous meeting with shanks, Luffy’s meeting with Nami And Zoro and the clash with Bagy. The second arc involves an adaptation of the Shirop sagaprobably the part I liked least of the entire season, much more sparse in characters than in the manga and almost completely devoid of depth in the flashback of Usopp (one of the best flashbacks in the manga). The third arc instead sees transposed the saga of the Baratie, also very different from the manga but really well done. Starting from the spectacular scenography up to the character of Sanji which is one of the best made among the mugiwarae the fight between Zoro and Mihawk That… wow, made me excited. In the end the Aarlong Park sagaperhaps the most faithful to the comic of all, the fishmen, although grotesque and plasticky in their make-up, are managed very well by the actors and the clashes reach their climax with several tributes to the manga that will make the most loyal go crazy.

Finally I would like to talk about the narrative line dedicated to Kobitotally new. The path of Luffy’s best friend is extensively explored and takes a parallel path to that of our protagonist. his mentor, Garp, will take him under his wing and see in him a great Marine dedicated to justice and the protection of the weak, not blind obedience. In this sense Kobi represents an excellent one alternative to Marine morale and exactly reflects Luffy’s role in piracy. The paths of those who follow true justice are in fact destined to cross.

The future pirate king

The adventure is there, the spirit is what we all remember. And this is absolutely the best thing about the whole TV series. You breathe the sea air, the adventure and the desire to explore a mostly unknown world. A myriad of islands are ready to await the mugiwara and the spectator, each with their own particularities, bizarre locations, each with their own history, often a history of oppression, each ready to be freed from the ideal of freedom of which Luffy is unknowingly the banner.

The rudder that drives our characters is the dream. Everyone has one, keeps it close to them, and all dreams revolve around the captain’s. Because Luffy not only represents the highest ambition that the world of ONE PIECE can know, or become the Pirate Kingbut also represents the freedom to be what you want and express yourself without harming others to assert yourself. Thus the crew takes on a gigantic weight, the weight of those who carry liberation wherever they go, the weight of inspire anyone cross their path.

The entire narrative is made to immerse the viewer, make him take part in the crew and understand the importance of acting according to one’s ideals while also respecting those of others. Friendship, bonds, become a fundamental vehicle for self-fulfillment. The chorality of the manga is therefore transposed in an excellent way, with great simplicity and without frills and various intellectualisms. Oda’s writing is felt, breathed in its simplicity and depth of impact.

The quality of the transposition

We now come to the most controversial topic, the most difficult to discuss which probably brings the greatest complications. That is the quality of the transposition in terms of design, costumes and atmospheres. Such a complex, bizarre world with such a strong graphic identity must have caused many problems for the production. For those who know ONE PIECE he knows full well what Oda’s devil fruit powers, absurd anatomies, and hyper bizarre costumes are very functional to the comic/animated medium but could be quite distorted and fictitious if transposed one by one into a live action work.



First of all it must be said that it really is the work done on the scenography is excellent. Starting from the Baratie which is truly rendered in a spectacular way, up to the locations of the islands, the wonderful ships, the lumacofoni and many other objects that perfectly make the atmosphere without being forced. Now I understand where all the millions used for the making went, the scarce use of CGI for the settings by virtue of reconstructed sets creates a very strong immersion that is difficult not to appreciate.



Too bad for the costumes and makeup instead. Some of them turn out to be very fictitiousfor example the Navy uniforms or the creation of fish men. Defects which, although they may be very unnatural, are nonetheless offset by the truly iconic settings. The same goes for fights and more dynamic scenes where special powers and abilities are shown. But I think this is mainly the limit of the medium, the comic in fact allows the designer to adapt the line and the expressiveness according to the context and the action, this places much more freedom of expression in the dynamic and surreal scenes, especially in a story with such a grotesque character as ONE PIECE. The realization is not bad but still the stage fiction is perceived a lot. A real shame but to be honest it was to be expected.

The mugiwara and the characters

After the settings, the characters are the strong point of the whole series. Their characterization is perfect, except, alas, for Usopp to which in my opinion they have given little depth within the narrative, especially during the arc of Shirop which sees him as the protagonist. For the rest it really seems to have the crew in the fleshand not only that, there are a host of other secondary characters rendered very well: starting with Zeff and his long braided mustache, then moving on to Garp, Coby, Mihawk and the captain Kuro which was made even creepier than in the manga in my opinion.

The strong characterization of the characters also emerges from great acting. The work of the actors in getting inside the psychology of the characters of the original work, simple but very bizarre, is very commendable. In particular, our protagonists really seem to have come straight from the pages of the tankobons we are so fond of. A special mention in this sense definitely a Inaki Godoy who played Luffy to perfection, a Mackenyuthe face of Zoro, a mckinley which made Aarlong an extremely believable villain and finally a Jeff Wardthe mad and narcissistic clown.

Who do we recommend Netflix’s ONE PIECE to?

To the fans of the manga, because despite its imperfections, this series represents great hope for the transpositions of the following seasons and in general for the transpositions from comics to screen. Also recommended for an audience that likes adventure stories, even if they’ve never had the pleasure of reading the original manga, to make sure that the show will make them want to do it because I believe that ONE PIECE of Netflix is ​​a fundamental work for anyone who wants to approach comics.

Perfect atmosphere and location

The spirit of ONE PIECE feels right Some makeup and costumes are very fictitious

The fight scenes aren’t perfect

ONE PIECE – Netflix

Towards the most famous treasure ever A new era has opened for the legendary Shonen Jump IP, an era that brings hope to the now saturated genre of cine-comic, demonstrating the fact that Oda’s narration is capable of taking viewers by the throat. While still full of limitations, this one ONE PIECE live action by Netflix it makes us dream, it gives us hope and it puts us on a path that perhaps will lead us to have in the future an excellent television product worthy of the manga that has bewitched millions of readers.

Don’t forget that the episodes of the ONE PIECE anime are all available on Crunchyroll with Italian subtitles. The manga, published by Star Comics, is available at Amazonwhere you can also purchase the home video edition of ONE PIECE FILM: RED.

