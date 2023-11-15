With more than a thousand chapters in both the anime and the manga, many hope that the end of One Piece is close, or at least it will arrive at some point in this decade. In this way, many pieces of the story have begun to align for the anticipated conclusion. One of these factors is Koby, from whom we recently learned a pretty interesting secret.

During the SBS of volume 107 of the manga, Eiichirō Oda, author of One Piece, shared a little more about Koby’s never-before-seen story. As you may remember, there is a moment in the main work where this character disappears for a moment, this to recover Hibari’s teddy bear that we saw during the rescue mission in Hachinosu It was a lucky charm.

Now, during SBS 107, we see how Koby discovers how important that teddy bear is to Hibari and disappears for a few days without telling anyone. Time after, We see how he returns with the bear, but he is seriously injured.. Thanks to this achievement, Hibari now looks at Koby very differently.

Unfortunately, the Future Island arc has featured a surprising number of stories that don’t take place on Vegapunk’s Egghead Island. One such story revolves around Koby’s dramatic rescue from Blackbeard’s base in Hachinosu..

Fortunately, after these events, it is clear that Oda agrees that Koby has become a very interesting character in the series. Like Luffy, Koby is one of the protagonists we have seen since the beginning of One Piece. Although the manga and anime have forgotten about him on some occasions, Every time we see him back, this character presents some type of physical or mental change, making the passage of time clear.

Now, with the end of One Piece in the not-so-distant future, it is clear that Koby will play a very important role in completing this story. Although at the moment there is no clear information, rumors have indicated that a second large-scale war between the pirates and the Navy could take place. Thus, Koby would have to make a difficult decisionstand your ground as one of the sea police, or help Luffy in his plans to become the Pirate King.

On related topics, we already know what the second season of the live action series will include. One Piece. Likewise, the manga’s author apologizes for an error.

Editor’s Note:

One Piece It’s too big a story, and it’s a surprise that Oda hasn’t made it even longer by including entire segments focused on Koby, beyond specific vignettes at the beginning of multiple chapters of the manga. It will be interesting to see what happens to this character in the end.

Via: One Piece