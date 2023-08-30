













One Piece Reveals Its Final Trailer And You’re Going To Want To Get The Gold Roger’s Treasure









On August 31, 2023, the live-action of one piece will come to our screens. And the trailer that was finally revealed is impressive. Not only are the wide scenarios that focus on the captivating and unlimited sea, one of the aspects that seem best worked.

The scenarios in general are very similar to those of the original installment (illustrated and animated), just a look of just over two minutes was enough to corroborate it. From the Gold Roger to the armchairs inside the boats.

However, more than the poetic and abysmal sea, the advance projected us

In addition to that, the fights are really awesome. So the action is also insured. The trailer allowed us to see from Nami’s tears to Sanji’s intense movements, and of course, Luffy’s joking smile.

Let’s remember that the fact that Eiichiro Oda has been really involved in the live-action and feels so satisfied with the results, encourages us to hope for a successful first live-action anime adaptationin Netflix history.

How many chapters will the One Piece live-action have?

The series will consist of eight chapters. Next we leave you the titles, fans of the manga already know what part of the first arc it will cover.

Romance Dawn.

The man in the straw hat.

Don’t tell tales.

The pirates are coming.

Eat at the Baratie!

The chef and the chore boy.

The girl with the saw shark tattoo.

The worst in the East.

