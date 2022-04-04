one piece has all his fans very entertained with the manga, especially after Luffy will reach his Gear Fifthwhich gave him a new ability.

The fight between Kaido and the protagonist of the series gets better and better, and proof of this is that the last episode showed something that no one expected.

There will be several spoilers below. manga chapter 1045 from one pieceso if you don’t want to ruin the story, I recommend running away immediately.

After assuming the appearance of Nikathe Sun God, and displaying a complex set of skills, Luffy seemed to be on par or above Kaidountil he gave him a blow that seemed fatal.

The One Piece chapter 1045 It begins with the villain surprised to discover that his rival is intact, and not only that, since he can now turn other things into rubber and even defy the laws of physics by transforming himself.

Let’s just say that his new set of abilities closely resembles what a character from the old US comic strips would do, with erratic movements and transformations that don’t make much sense to his enemy.

Seeing in action these powers of Luffy, Kaido he begins to spiral down from which he can’t escape, even with all his strength, so he looks surprised.

The One Piece crew is now a threat to the world government

Fruit Milestone Milestone not Mi It was in the sights of the authorities for 800 years, and although they have not found out that Luffy ate it, surely the rumors will soon arrive.

This will make the pirate a threat to them as he represents freedom itself and the government likes to have everything under control, but that will surely be another arc.

What do you think of Luffy’s new abilities? Tell us in the comments and follow us on our social networks.