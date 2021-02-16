Currently the manga of One piece is in the final part of the battle for Wano, with the best of the Supernovae facing no less than two Yonko, after the samurai of Oden they couldn’t do much.

We know that Eiichiro Oda is usually unpredictable, and that in the journey of Luffy for becoming the Pirate king, many times he has had to lose to learn important lessons and become stronger.

That said, fans of One piece fear for the outcome of the war in Wano, since so far everything looks in favor of Kaido. However, the last chapter, the # 1004 gave hope to fans, with the appearance of Tama, who has decided to support his friends, and with his unique powers this could become a reality.

Tama’s importance in the Wano war

Some of the Beast pirates have fallen under its dominion, because as you will remember once someone eats the dangos of Tama he can no longer disobey his orders; Furthermore, several of these members are among the strongest pirates in Kaido.

This was put into action when Tama leads a group of them to help Franky. Though Nami Y Usopp They are shocked to see who it is, they quickly assume that someone on their side is helping them, and they are not wrong.

The skills of Tama could play against KaidoThe more powerful your allies are, the more likely they are to spell trouble if Tama manages to ‘steal’ them.

With everything that happened in these last pages, fans of One piece have a hope again to believe that the rebellion in Wano you still have a chance to win, even if you are facing enemies as powerful as Big mom and his own Kaido.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments.

Source.



