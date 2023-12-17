Among the many exciting news that it was possible to expect from JUMP Party '24no one would have thought of a truly enormous announcement like the one that arrived for the very popular series ONE PIECE, which like a bolt from the blue shook the day of all the fans! To commemorate 25 years of the animated adaptation, it was announced that a remake of the anime is being produced for the Netflix streaming platformand will be carried out by WitStudio.

According to initial information, the official title will be THE ONE PIECEand what was narrated will start from the East Blue Sagaalmost suggesting the desire to give a certain continuity to the project even with the subsequent sagas.

An announcement trailer is already available for the remake, but at the moment it shows nothing of how the series will present itself to the public. We will still have to wait for that!

We remind you that the anime of ONE PIECE is currently underway, visible in streaming through the platform Crunchyrolland right at the beginning of 2024 it will begin to narrate the events ofEgg Head Saga.

Below you can admire the first visual of this upcoming remake!

Source: Netflix Street Anime News Network