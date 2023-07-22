













One Piece releases the first formal preview of its Live-Action and we are already excited







That’s right, it was no longer the half enchilada of the Tudum event that we had during June, now Netflix has given us a lot to appreciate about what it will offer when it premieres one piece on your platform.

But the announcement was nothing more than a preview, Eiichiro Odathe creator of the series, published a letter about this project and in which he declared that they never lower the bar of quality and that the effort to bring the universe of his work to live-action has no comparison.

Source: Netflix

He even already touches on issues about the attitude of the staff has been professional at all times, in addition to the fact that they are One Piece fans.

Here we share the letter:

Source: Netflix

Let us not lose sight of his final words: “The premiere is still a month away, so I recommend you have some tea while you wait.”

We will have to be very patient and endure because it looks like it will be a long wait, however short it may seem.

What did you think of this trailer? Does the adaptation excite you? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news at Google news.

(Visited 33 times, 33 visits today)