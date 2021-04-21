One piece He still has a lot of stories to show before he reveals what the true treasure everyone is looking for is, so the adventures won’t be over anytime soon.

The sleeve keep introducing us to new characters, and if you’ve followed each of the installments, surely you already know them all.

The girls of One piece they deserve to have more prominence, and for that reason they will launch a new book where some of them will be the main axis of the stories.

The recognized One Piece Magazine published some stories long ago where Nami, Robin, Vivi and Perona they were the protagonists of their own adventures.

These came separately to this print, but fans loved them so much that these four pirates will return with their own book.

One piece novel heroines is a compilation of four short stories featuring some of the girls from the play by Eiichiro Oda, and believe me when I say that they are worth reading.

Four stories from the One Piece universe

The first story focuses on Nami, who after buying poor quality shoes decides to energetically complain to the store, without imagining that they will end up in an unexpected place.

Nico Robin lives a slightly more dangerous adventure, since he sets out in search of an artifact to listen to the dead, and for this he collaborates with Sabo and Koala, who we met in One piece.

Vivi is immersed in a legendary gossip, after the princess of the Kingdom of Alabasta he receives a love letter from an anonymous sender, whom he will try to discover at all costs.

Last but not least, the story of Perona It involves an exquisite bottle of wine, but to obtain it you will have to deal with a few rivals.

This book with the adventures of the pirates of One piece It is already on sale in Japan, and we hope it reaches Latin America.

