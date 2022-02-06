A new movie based on one piece. The name of this film is One Piece: Red, but the details are not very abundant. Luckily, a new report reveals a little of what this production will offer.

These are the statements of the producer behind it, Shimizu Shinji. It was at a conference held by Toei Animation who talked about what this tape will offer.

A female character will stand out in this production

Here it should be noted that the story of this film does not come from the hands of Eiichiro Oda, creator of the original manga. That is why, like other films in the franchise, they are handled as spin offs.

But he supervises it anyway, since he is one of the executive producers. Shimizu revealed that Ode had two requests about this tape. The first was that the director in charge was not involved with the television anime.

It is to be imagined that the first thing had to do not to interrupt the flow of the series. That would have forced him to overwork; the quality of the anime and the movie would be affected.

So that goro taniguchi, known for his work with Code Geass, ended up being the director of One Piece: Red. The second request of Eiichiro Oda was that a female character would take a major role in this film. Both requests were fulfilled.

One Piece: Red will premiere in August in Japan

Not like others mangaka, Ode she stands out for creating not only strong but also important female characters throughout her work.

The most recent case is yamato, which belongs to the current arc of the manga, that of Wano Country. So it’s no wonder he asked for something like that for the new movie.

The screenwriter in charge of the film, Tsutomu Kuroiwa, managed to satisfy the requests of the creator of the series, although at the beginning it was somewhat difficult.

Most likely, said character was not contemplated at first, so Kuroiwa had to make some adjustments.

He was the one who wrote the script for One Piece Film: Gold, so you already have experience working with this franchise.

Too bad the information shared was not the synopsis of this new film, at least to get an idea of ​​what to expect. It will be released in Japanese theaters on August 6 this year.

