Last year Toei Animation He was on long tablecloths with his movie premieres, because we saw big productions like Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero and One Piece Film Red. Speaking of the latter, it was launched a few months ago for sale on digital, but for those who don’t want to spend that amount, it is already present on streaming platforms.

Speaking of Mexicothe film can be seen in its entirety on Amazon Prime Video, membership they give to the user who paidand Amazon Prime, which also serves to be able to have free shipping of selected products. And in the film catalog is this production for which you do not have to pay to rent or buy digitally.

It is worth mentioning that there are more tapes of this franchise available on the service, including golden and stampede, so users can enjoy the pirate adventures of the characters. For their part, for those who are looking for the anime episodes, they will have to move to Netflixwhere there are also movies exclusive to the application.

This is the synopsis:

Uta, the most popular singer in the world, is going to perform on stage and reveal her appearance for the first time. Luffy and his friends go to the concert and realize that Uta’s voice is capable of changing everything.

Remember that a live action version of the franchise is coming this year.

Via: Prime Video

Editor’s note: It’s quite a fun movie, so any fan of this saga has to check it out at least once. The best thing is that it has official dubbing in Latin Spanish.