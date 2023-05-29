one piece continues to give inspiration to cosplayers from all over the world, as we also see in this case with the Rebecca cosplay from siwe cosplaywhich takes up a subject that is not very popular but still very fascinating.

In particular, Rebecca is represented here with hers gladiator armor, even if the actual functionality of the armor in question is certainly debatable. As often happens for the female characters of Eiichiro Oda’s comics, in fact, this costume seems more suitable to show the girl’s shapes than to protect her during a fierce battle in the arena.

In any case, Rebecca is a very skilled warrior, considered a heroine within the Colosseum of Bullfights. Member of the Riku family and daughter of Kyros, the girl is a particularly positive character, linked to Luffy and his crew by friendship and deep respect.

The costume has been precisely recreated by siwencosplay, as well as the typical pink hair of the character and also the helmet is exactly the gladiator-style one used by the girl in the series.

If you are looking for other cosplays, we refer you to some of the most recent ones published on these pages, such as the cosplay of Marion in a swimsuit from Elia.fery from Dragon Ball, the cosplay of Futaba from Carry.key from Persona 5, that of Black Widow by pamdroid18, Ino Yamanaka’s cosplay from AlienOrihara from Naruto Shippuden, Camie’s cosplay from Shirogane-sama from My Hero Academia, Tsunade’s cosplay from capeOfwonders from Naruto, Lucy and Rebecca from Xenon_ne and Loli_Samurai from Cyberpunk Edgerunner and Chi-Chi cosplay from Nadyasonika from Dragon Ball.