Just as you read it, Planeta Cómic, which edits and translates the manga for Spain, released the first twelve volumes of the translated delivery, to be read for free online. You can read it here.

The first twelve volumes of One Piece They are made up of around one hundred chapters, which are precisely those that were adapted to live-action format. So take into account the East Blue saga mostly.

It seems that One Piece seeks to make its crew even biggerthe online manga will be available in 21 different languages.

Despite the great success of the live-action delivery, One Piece A second season has not yet been announced.. However, its production has already stated that, in case it is renewed, in a hurry, the new season could arrive a year later. However, official news must still be awaited.

Source: Netflix – All eight episodes of One Piece live-action are available on Netflix.

Where can I watch the One Piece anime?

All 1,075 episodes of the anime are available on Crunchyroll that every Sunday releases a new episode. For its part, MangaPlus also releases a new installment every Sunday at nine in the morning.

The successful live-action is available on Netflix. There are eight chapters that feature Monkey D. Luffy’s nuclear crew.

