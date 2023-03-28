one piece launched an impressive new illustration to keep attention on the arc of Wano, which is being adapted at the moment. It should be noted that it has been over a year and although the most intense battle still seems to be far away, the story maintains the tension.

Luffy and his crew each fight on their own, and although everything seems to increase in difficulty, they all push themselves and reveal their potential more and more. in the Wano arc. Not surprisingly though, it is ultimately the Straw Hat Shipping Company.

The final battle between Kaido and Luffy could come in the fall, Meanwhile, the protagonist of one piece he strives to take the lead. The new illustration of the anime is simply fabulous, see it with your own eyes, it definitely leaves us waiting for what will happen in the anime.

On the other hand, Eiichiro Oda’s manga left the Wano arc a long time ago and began its last arc, although it is still on the air and there is still no window of time to see an end. Let’s remember that the manga began to be serialized since 1997, it is available for free on MangaPlus. On the other hand, its anime adaptation is in charge of Toei Animation. It has more than a thousand episodes and It is distributed by Crunchyroll, Hulu and Funimation.

However, it seems that the epic end of Luffy’s odyssey is still far from over. Let’s see what brings us or takes away the tide with the passage of time.

When does the One Piece series premiere on Netflix live action?

No release window is revealed yet, however the project has been announced for 2023. There are rumors that it will arrive in August 2023, in the fall season.

