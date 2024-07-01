Netflix revealed several actors who will play the characters in the second season of the live-action One PieceNow, to get us really excited, we also have a video confirming that production on season 2 is already underway.

The first thing you should know is that the production of the second season of One Piece is already underway and both staff and actors are already in Cape Town, South Africa to begin filming.

All the Straw Hats are back: Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mckenyu as Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp and Taz Skylar as Sanji.

We can also confirm the return of Ilia Isorelys Paulino as Alvida, Jeff Ward as Buggy and Michael Dorman as Gold Roger.

Source: Netflix

On the other hand, we can already confirm Brendan Sean Murray as Brogy, Callum Kerr as Smoker, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, Clive Russell as Crocus, Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9, David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, Julia Rehwald as Tashigi, Rob Colletti as Wapol, Ty Keogh as Dalton and Werner Coetser as Dorry.

One Piece: When does the second season premiere?

While we already know that the production of the second season of the live-action of One Piece It is already underway, we just need to know a tentative release window.

If all goes well, the second season should premiere sometime in 2025, especially since production is underway and the success of the first season should be capitalized on.

If all goes well, the second season should premiere sometime in 2025, especially since production is underway and the success of the first season should be capitalized on.

With a bit of luck, during one of the many events that it has Netflix Throughout the year we could obtain information about the possible premiere of the second season of the live-action One Piece.