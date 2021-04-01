Currently the manga of One piece is in the final part of the battle for Wano, This saga is the longest of the manga that is still in production.

We know that Eiichiro Oda is usually unpredictable, and that in the journey of Luffy for becoming the Pirate king, many times as a mangaka she has had to learn important lessons and become stronger.

However, the author himself may not have predicted how the pirate ship would be captured. Straw hat.

One Piece: Pirates Fall Before the Law

In the Japanese news it caught their attention that the pirate ship had a familiar name: ‘Going Merry‘. Many fans of One Piece have already recognized this name: The same as the pirate ship Straw hat.

It was at the pier Yamogita in the prefecture of Aomori that last Wednesday, nine ‘pirates’ were arrested for illegal fishing. They were caught with nearly 800 kilograms of sea cucumbers, valued at about $ 28,900.

The Japanese Coast Guard jokingly mentioned: ‘Unlike One Piece, these pirates are bad‘. They managed to capture the first five pirates at the crime scene.

This is the first fine of its kind in the prefecture of Aomori for illegal fishing, the pirates of the ‘Going Merry‘They are going to have to pay an indemnity ranging from about $ 18,000 to $ 270,900.

This may be the version live-action from One piece which is in production. Although, that work on the part of Tomorrow Studios, and from what is known, began filming in Cape Town, South Africa.

