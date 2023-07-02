The Musou-style series by One Piece: Pirate Warriors has totaled so far sales for over 8 million copies: Bandai Namco announced it on the pages of the latest issue of the Japanese magazine Famitsu.

Exactly one year ago the Japanese publisher celebrated 2 million copies sold for One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4, the last episode of the saga as well as the one sold fasterconfirming how the brand is still very strong.

To celebrate these numbers, Bandai Namco has decided to release a Deluxe Edition of One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 for PS4 and Nintendo Switch, although it seems that the initiative is intended only for the Japanese market.