BANDAI NAMCO And Omega Force they announced that Uta will be the next additional character for ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4. At the moment the release window for the DLC has not yet been revealed. However, the software house has revealed that Uta will be part of the fifth additional character packwhich will include two other protagonists not yet announced.

While waiting to find out more we leave you with the announcement trailer for Utawishing you a good viewing as always!

ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 – Uta

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Street Gematsu