BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment announces that three new DLC characters are available from today for ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4as part of the bundle “ONE PIECE FILM: RED Pack”. It's about Uta, Shanks And Koby.

From today a new episode playable in single player is also available: “Koby's Combat Chronicles & Soul Map 2”.

More details are available after the trailer. We remind you that ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PCand is compatible with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series.

ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 – FILM: RED Pack

ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 has three new DLCs available! Have fun with one new era! The DLC One Piece Film: Red pack includes the characters Uta (Film: Red), Shanks (Film: Red) and Koby (Film: Red), ready to join the game's explosive battles. Discover the characters in the DLC One Piece Film: Red pack: Uta (Film: Red) : Shanks' adopted daughter and a childhood friend of Luffy. She is now a famous singer who lives on the island of Elegia and intends to start her life again, free from the clutches of the pirates, who she despises so much. Armed with her beautiful voice and the powers of the Canto Canto fruit, she can activate her world of Uta and attack by bouncing the musical notes and sweets she creates. She can also transform into the Uta Knight and fly freely around the battlefield.

Years after leaving his adopted daughter on Elegia, he returned in an attempt to save her and the island from a tragic end.

Koby (Movie: Red): Once a shy and fearful soldier, but has now become a respected leader in the Navy. His active role in the SWORD unit will lead him to Elegia to investigate Uta's influence on its inhabitants. Koby fights mostly hand-to-hand using the Six Powers. Landing attacks more powerful than him will increase morale and improve support attacks. The DLC is part of Character Pass 2, but can also be purchased separately. Together with the first DLC, the additional DLC Episode 2 will also be published today, entitled "Koby's Combat Chronicles & Soul Map 2", playable in single player. This new content is available as part of the Additional Episode Pack or can be purchased separately. Finally, while the characters are busy facing waves of enemies they will be able to listen to the One Piece Film: Red soundtrack with the One Piece Film: Red Anime Song Pack, the third DLC available for purchase starting today. The film's soundtrack can be selected in the settings and on the battle preparation screen, just before going into action. ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC, as well as being compatible with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. For more information on the titles of BANDAI NAMCO Europefollow us:

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment