One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 expands with the arrival of new characters across the Character Pass 2presented with this new trailer focused on the new arrivals within the action game roster by Bandai Namco.

Character Pass 2 includes i character packs 4 to 6which introduces a total of 9 additional characters within the already large cast of musou-style action focused on the famous manga and anime series by Eiichiro Oda.

There is still no complete information on all the contents of the packages, but in the meantime we can see a taste of it.

With the Character Pack 4 we find Onigashima Battle Luffyable to use the new Gear 5 powers, which makes One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 very much in step with the events of the anime, at least compared to other games in the series previously released.