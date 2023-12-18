BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment And Omega Force announce two new characters for ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4as part of the DLC package “ONE PIECE FILM: RED Pack” the next one is coming January 11, 2024. It's about Shanks And Kobywhich will join together with Uta to the roster of the already immense game based on the manga by Eiichiro Oda.

ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steambelow we can see some short clips that see the two characters from the film in action, a trailer dedicated to Uta and the commercial for the new DLC.

ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 – Shanks gameplay

Koby gameplay

Uta trailer

Advertising spot

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Street Gematsu