BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment And Omega Force announce two new characters for ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4as part of the DLC package “ONE PIECE FILM: RED Pack” the next one is coming January 11, 2024. It's about Shanks And Kobywhich will join together with Uta to the roster of the already immense game based on the manga by Eiichiro Oda.
ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steambelow we can see some short clips that see the two characters from the film in action, a trailer dedicated to Uta and the commercial for the new DLC.
ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 – Shanks gameplay
#海賊無双4
追加DLC「#ONE PIECE FILM REDパック」で配信される
シャンクスはスピードタイプ✨
なんと！ほとんどのコンボんすことが可能💥
ズバ抜けた爽快アクションが楽しめる！
1月11日(木)より配信開始決定！https://t.co/FmeOk1h6l9 pic.twitter.com/3X2zXWndoK
— 「ONE PIECE」家庭用ゲーム公式 (@opgame_official) December 18, 2023
Koby gameplay
#海賊無双4
追加DLC「#ONE PIECE FILM REDパック」で配信される
コビーは六式や蹴りを中心とした戦闘スタイル✨
さらに‼
指揮を執ることで海兵が陣形を組んで攻撃💥
海軍大佐のコビーならではのアクションが楽しめる✨
1月11日（木）より配信開始決定！https://t.co/w83WhG7aka pic.twitter.com/8ldEmQSg4F
— 「ONE PIECE」家庭用ゲーム公式 (@opgame_official) December 18, 2023
Uta trailer
Advertising spot
Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Street Gematsu
