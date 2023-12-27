One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 has recorded so far sales For 3 million copies: Bandai Namco announced it, revealing that the Pirate Warriors series has reached a total of 9 million copies sold.

Recently updated with a DLC on the Battle of Onigashima, One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 undoubtedly stands as the best One Piece game and confirms a precise trend for spin-off of Dynasty Warriors developed by Omega Force, always ready to surprise.

In the case of One Piece, the traditional one-against-thousand Musou formula proved to be very effective in representing the spectacular nature of the battles to which Monkey D. Luffy and his crew have accustomed us over the years.