The name of this version of Luffy in-game is Onigashima Battle Luffy and it is part of his Character Pass 2.

At first this character maintains his normal appearance when fighting, but as the fight progresses he is able to acquire this transformation and use his techniques.

In the video that we share with you, Luffy’s Gear Fifth does not appear in action, which was to be expected. Bandai Namco will most likely release a more explicit trailer at a later date.

Monsters, the one shot from the creator of One Piece, will jump into anime.

That is, when this transformation debuts in the anime of one piece. This version of the popular Monkey D. Luffy is part of the first of three new fighter packs in Character Pass 2, called The Battle of Onigashima Pack.

In addition to Luffy with Gear Fifth, two other unrevealed characters appear. In the second package there is another silhouette and most fans agree that it is Uta, from the movie One Piece FILM: RED.

In the third it is possible to see what may be Capone Bege. In total, Character Pass 2 will add nine characters to this game, which is a development of Omega Force. Surely its revelation will begin to occur progressively.

It’s all-out war! Let’s go! This is gonna be fun.#OPPW4 Character Pass 2 is out now, with DLC 4 “The Battle of Onigashima Pack” releasing in Sept. 2023! The Pass includes 9 playable characters, 3 DLCs and a bonus “Onigashima Battle Law Costume”! 👉 https://t.co/enIeM4rxP3 pic.twitter.com/GOyWpOZpxp — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) July 24, 2023

The Battle of Onigashima Pack will be available for download in September 2023, with a release date yet to be announced.

People who purchase this new season pass for One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 they will get the Onigashima Battle outfit for Trafalgar D. Water Law as a bonus.

It is very likely that most of the new fighters are based on the Wano Country Arc that is still running in the anime.

Apart from One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 We have more video game information at EarthGamer.

