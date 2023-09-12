BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment And Omega Force finally announce a release date for the new DLC developed for ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4announced in conjunction with the debut of Gear 5 in the animated series.

The bundle “The Battle of Onigashima Pack” containing the characters of Luffy (transformable into Gear 5), Kaido And Yamato the next one will come September 14th, in just two days. The same date will see the arrival of three additional episodes which can be purchased separately or in the package “Additional Episodes Pack”.

In the first one that will be made available, called “Additional Episode #1: ‘Yamato’s Logbook’ & Soul Sea Map 1” we will use Yamato and acquire new skills, enhancing our characters beyond the limits of normal statistics and skills.

ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steamlet’s see below a new trailer dedicated to Kaido.

ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 – Kaido trailer

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Street Gematsu