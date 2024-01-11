













The trio of new characters One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 They look like an excellent addition. Not to mention that they have movements that, in addition to being eye-catching, go hand in hand with what we saw in the anime and the film. There will undoubtedly be fans who already want to use this trio of new fighters.

As if that were not enough, this DLC not only comes with these characters, also with a new music pack that you can put in the background. This has seven songs that also come from the tape Grid. So it already sounds like a delight for fans of this manga and anime.

The best of all is that we don't have to wait, because this DLC One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 It is already available from this moment. All you have to do is look for it on the console where you play it and buy it. So run if you're already excited by this trailer.

What is One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4?

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 is the latest installment in this game series that borrows gameplay from Dynasty Warriors. That is, you choose a character to fight against hordes of enemies and accomplish certain objectives. Of course, here you have characters and settings from Eiichiro Oda's work.

Source: Bandai Namco.

The story of Pirate Warriors 4 adapts part of the Wano arc but changes it to allow the appearance of fighters who shouldn't be there. So you have the freedom to recreate several of his battles with any of his 52 playable characters. Did you already know him?

