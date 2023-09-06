BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment has unveiled a new batch of upcoming DLC ​​for ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4. The package will be released during the month of September The Battle of Onigashima Pack which will include within it the previously anticipated Onigashima Battle Luffyand the unpublished Yamato And Kaido.

But that’s not all. In the future, the software house will release three additional story packs thanks to the package Additional Episode Packs. The first content will be titled Additional Episode #1: ‘Yamato’s Logbook’ & Soul Sea Map 1 and will see not only a story entirely devoted to Yamatobut also the introduction of the Soul Sea Map 1. This particular item will allow players to gain new abilities, and improve characters beyond their base stats.

We do not currently know when the Additional Episode Pack will be released. Waiting for more information I remind you that ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 is currently available on Playstation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch And pc.

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Street Gematsu