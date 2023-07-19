BANDAI NAMCO announced that new additional characters will be released for ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4. Although more than three years have passed since the release of the game, the software house is planning the release of new DLCs that will be revealed next July 22 during ONE PIECE DAY 2023. It will be possible to follow the conference in English on YouTube starting at 02:40 (Italian time).

Waiting to find out who will join the already very rich roster, I remind you that ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 is currently available on Playstation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch And pc.

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Street Gematsu