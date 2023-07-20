One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 continues to expand, with a new DLC announced on the occasion of One Piece Day, or July 22, arriving in the next period but without any details in this regard announced yet by Bandai Namco.
Everything is limited to a new tweet from the official One Piece account, announcing the arrival of new DLC characters who will join the battle. For the moment, this is what we know, pending further information that should arrive in the next period, starting from what the release date will be.
One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4, more characters on the way
Other characters previously released through DLC have been Charlotte Katakuri, Vinsmoke Judge, X Drake and O-Kiku, but there are still many who are candidates to join the One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 roster.
Released in 2020, the game in question is the new chapter in the series of action games focused on the celebrated manga by Eiichiro Oda, which is celebrating its particular anniversary these days.
