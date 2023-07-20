One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 continues to expand, with a new DLC announced on the occasion of One Piece Day, or July 22, arriving in the next period but without any details in this regard announced yet by Bandai Namco.

Everything is limited to a new tweet from the official One Piece account, announcing the arrival of new DLC characters who will join the battle. For the moment, this is what we know, pending further information that should arrive in the next period, starting from what the release date will be.