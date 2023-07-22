The long-awaited has arrived ONE PIECE DAYand as anticipated a few days ago, here’s a very loaded one BANDAI NAMCO begins revealing the contents of the new DLC pack of ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4. This set of add-ons will arrive in September with the name The Battle of Onigashima Packand as the name clearly suggests it will be dedicated to the most important battle of the saga of Wano. Inside, three new playable characters will be offered, and the first to be publicly revealed could only be the protagonist of the series, in version Onigashima Battle Luffy. But what’s so special about it? Soon said, its moveset also includes the ability to activate the Gear 5 while using the special techniques!

There was also a small preview of the packages DLC 5 And 6, who although they haven’t revealed anything clearly, offer a couple of silhouettes to already make something clear. And to lead the way to the DLC pack 5 will be none other than AHUbeloved character introduced in the franchise with the animated film ONE PIECE FILM: RED.

While waiting to discover the identity of the other playable characters, we remind you that ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 is available on Playstation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch And pc. You can find today’s announcement trailer below!

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Street Gematsu