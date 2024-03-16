Bandai Namco presented Goal D. Roger as a new character coming within One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4as a new addition provided in the package Character Pack 6 coming for the game.

There is no exact release date yet, but Character Pack 6 will include three new characters arriving within the large roster of the action game developed by Omega Force for Bandai Namco, with the other two not yet announced but expected to be revealed shortly.

Roger is a fighter who promises to be quite powerful, also considering the fame that characterizes him in the series from which the game is based.

Roger was the king of piratescaptain of the Roger Pirates and the second owner of the legendary treasure that gives its name to the entire series, the legendary One Piece.