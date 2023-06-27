one piece It has just released its episode 1066 and soon we will see the end of the Wano country arc. But while the expected moments are approaching for the fans of the series. Some fans discovered a beautiful tribute to dragonball in the last chapter of the anime.

It was at minute 7:26 that we see a flashback of Momonosuke trying to get Onigashima away from the capital of Wano having a lot of trouble doing it. The scene shown in this flashback in which Momo sees his father, his sisters and his mother is something that did not escape the visual scrutiny of any fan of Dragon Ball Z.

These references were highlighted by the Twitter account @DbsHype, showing in his account the three moments of the flashback that are very similar to the bumpers for commercials of Dragon Ball Z. No, it’s not about plagiarism, it’s a simple tribute, in fact, Akira Toriyama and Eiichiro Oda have a long friendship, both series are animated by the Toei Animation studio and it’s not the first time that both works have crossed paths.

We will wait for the next chapter to see if it is a one-off or if this will be repeated. Now you have more excuses to continue watching one piece.

One Piece Episode 1066 Referenced Dragon Ball Eyecatchers!pic.twitter.com/oC2G7CscRr —Hype (@DbsHype) June 25, 2023

Via: msn