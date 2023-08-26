













we already know that Inaki Godoy he was chosen for the role of Luffy because he managed to make Oda laugh. He now has the tough task of meeting Japan’s audience that he loves from the bottom of his heart. one piece. To make the expectations feel more complicated, Netflix has finally released a trailer with Japanese dub that comes with the original voices of the anime.

For example, Mayumi Tanaka resumes the role of luffy, kazuya nakai it will be Zoro, Akemi Okamura it will be Nami, Kappei Yamaguchi it will be Usopp and Hiroaki Hirata it will be sanji If you are one of those who watches the anime on a regular basis, you will see that all the voices of the series will be in live-action, or at least that is what the trailer published by Netflix.

The curious thing now will be to see how the Japanese dubbing of the series is received, especially since a lot is expected of the product.

Netflix will celebrate the One Piece Mexico Fan Fest

Netflix revealed through his social networks that he will do something called one piece Mexico Fan Fest in Mexico City from March 31, which is the day the live-action premieres through its streaming service. They even share a link, which doesn’t include much information.

If you want to attend this event, the best thing you can do is to be aware of the updates of Netflix in X to be part of this experience that should be designed for the most dedicated fans.

We will be aware of how you can participate in this dynamic that will surely celebrate Eiichiro Oda’s original series with all kinds of activations. Excited for the live-action premiere? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news on Google news.

