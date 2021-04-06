The fandom of One piece and the artistic community are in mourning after the news that was released on the 24th of Narzo through various social networks such as twitter.

Fans of the saga may not be familiar with this name, but he is one of the most emblematic figures in the film history of Japan who came to work with great directors like Akira Kurosawa.

So much was the admiration that he had to Eichiro Oda based one of his top admirals on him, both physically and in his characterization in history.

Who was Kunie Tanaka from One Piece?

In addition to participating with Akira Kurosawa, was an actor in Sanjuro, Live Your Own Way and Nogare no machi. But, in the manga of Eichiro Oda it was the admiral Kizaru, one of the most important within the Marine.

Already in 2018, the voice actor of Kizaru, Unsho ishizuka had died at 67 years of age. So, both the character and the person have left us.

Other characters from One piece that have been inspired by actors are: Yusaku Matsuda for Aokiji, Bunta sugawara inspired Akainu, for its part, Shintaro katsuo was the basis for Fujitora and Momousagi is based on Michiyo Kogure.

So, Ode had in great admiration for Tanaka. Rest in peace.

Akira Kurosawa’s The Bad Sleep Well Poster, starring Kunie Tanaka

We also recommend reading:



