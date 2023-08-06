Less and less to see ‘One Piece’ in live action, so Netflixthe platform in charge of the production and transmission of this new version, revealed this week the chapter list with their names and synopsis, which has given clues as to which people and parts of the history of the anime have been omitted for the series which will star Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy. Here we tell you everything about it.

List of ‘One Piece’ episodes on Netflix

The live action of ‘One Piece’ that will premiere on Netflix will have eight episodes of approximately one hour each. This first part will address the plot that takes place in the East Bluein which Luffy begins his adventure.

Episode 1, ‘Romance dawn’: “Monkey D. Luffy, an optimistic young pirate who dreams of finding One Piece, embarks on a search for the loyal crew he needs to sail the vast oceans. His journey begins when he helps Koby, a sailor forced into servitude. , to escape a dire situation. In Shells Town, Luffy meets Roronoa Zoro, a famous pirate hunter, and Nami, a master thief, and the three form a somewhat flimsy alliance.”

“Monkey D. Luffy, an optimistic young pirate who dreams of finding One Piece, embarks on a search for the loyal crew he needs to sail the vast oceans. His journey begins when he helps Koby, a sailor forced into servitude. , to escape a dire situation. In Shells Town, Luffy meets Roronoa Zoro, a famous pirate hunter, and Nami, a master thief, and the three form a somewhat flimsy alliance.” Episode 2, ‘The Man in the Straw Hat’: “Luffy, Zoro and Nami end up imprisoned on an island taken over by the deranged pirate clown Buggy. Koby joins the Navy to prove his worth.”

“Luffy, Zoro and Nami end up imprisoned on an island taken over by the deranged pirate clown Buggy. Koby joins the Navy to prove his worth.” Episode 3, ‘Tell No Tales’: Luffy, Zoro, and Nami arrive at Syrup Village, where they meet Usopp, a villager who introduces them to Kaya, the ailing shipyard heiress who is in the care of her household’s overprotective staff. With Koby’s help, Vice Admiral Garp , a powerful marine, sets out to find Luffy.”

Luffy, Zoro, and Nami arrive at Syrup Village, where they meet Usopp, a villager who introduces them to Kaya, the ailing shipyard heiress who is in the care of her household’s overprotective staff. With Koby’s help, Vice Admiral Garp , a powerful marine, sets out to find Luffy.” Episode 4, ‘The Pirates Are Coming’: “Luffy, Zoro, and Nami fight in Kaya’s mansion, which has now been turned into a prison. Usopp enlists the help of Koby, Helmeppo, and the Navy. Luffy finally gets his dream ship as Garp gets ever closer.” .

“Luffy, Zoro, and Nami fight in Kaya’s mansion, which has now been turned into a prison. Usopp enlists the help of Koby, Helmeppo, and the Navy. Luffy finally gets his dream ship as Garp gets ever closer.” . Episode 5, ‘Eat at the Baratie!’: “Luffy and the group test their ability to fight together on the high seas. They arrive at the Baratie, a floating restaurant where they meet Sanji, a young chef who loves good food. A duel on deck surprises the group.”

“Luffy and the group test their ability to fight together on the high seas. They arrive at the Baratie, a floating restaurant where they meet Sanji, a young chef who loves good food. A duel on deck surprises the group.” Episode 6, ‘The Chef and the Delivery Boy’: “The group is ambushed by a threat no one sees coming. After another grueling battle on the Baratie, Sanji finally follows his dreams as another crew member shows his true nature.”

“The group is ambushed by a threat no one sees coming. After another grueling battle on the Baratie, Sanji finally follows his dreams as another crew member shows his true nature.” Episode 7, ‘The Girl with the Swordfish Tattoo’: “The crew comes to the rescue of a member in dire need of his family.”

“The crew comes to the rescue of a member in dire need of his family.” Episode 8, ‘Worst of the East’: “A new crew of pirates is born.”

What anime characters are omitted in the live action of ‘One Piece’?

Being a live action and becoming a series with fewer chapters, the production of ‘One Piece’ has had to cut down and omit many parts of the anime to make it possible to only have eight episodes. But there is nothing to worry about, because eichiro ode He has been very involved in the realization of this project. However, there are certain changes that were considered. The main thing is that everything related to anime fillers has been completely left out, as well as the irrelevant characters that appear in them.

On the other hand, another interesting change will be seen in Garp, Luffy’s grandfather, who will be some kind of antagonist in the story that will chase the ‘Straw Hat’. Also, it seems that the villain will not appear don krieg to give more presence to Arlongan important enemy in the plot of the East Blue.

This is how Arlong looks in the live action of ‘One Piece’. Photo: Netflix

