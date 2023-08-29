Netflix It has always been characterized by having the best movies and series in its catalog, which is why the streaming giant never ceases to surprise its users and will bring an anime classic to its platform. ‘One piece’ will have its live action in the American firm, a new bet based on the manga by Eiichiro Oda. Last Friday, July 21, the official trailer for what will be one of Netflix’s biggest attractions in the remainder of 2023 was already released.

If you want to know all the details about the launch of the live action of this anime classic, which will star Iñaki Godoy, keep reading this note and find out a little more about what it will bring ‘One piece’ on Netflix.

Official trailer of the live action of ‘One piece’ on Netflix

The live action of ‘One piece’ on Netflix has generated a lot of expectations among its fans and many wonder if it will be as successful as it was in the anime. From the trailer that the streaming platform released, what can be said is that it will be a series full of adventures and lots of action.

What is the release date of ‘One Piece’ on Netflix?

‘One piece’ already has a release date on the streaming platform and many of its fans are already waiting for this day to arrive. The official launch on Netflix will take place on August 31, when you can see the first season of the live action starring Iñaki Godoy.

How many episodes will ‘One piece’ season 1 have?

Netflix, when releasing the official trailer for the live action of ‘One Piece’, also reported that the first season will only consist of eight episodes. Also, each one will have a brief synopsis before it begins to be displayed.

What will the live action of ‘One piece’ be about?

The plot that will bring the live action of ‘One piece’ will revolve around Monkey D. Luffy, a young man who has the dream of becoming the king of pirates. To do this, he will embark on a journey with the aim of finding the treasure of ‘One Piece’, which was left by the previous pirate king, named Gol D. Roger. It can be seen as a simple plot, but it is something that has given rise to thousands of adventures, plots, and different specials in anime.

Cast of actors and characters of ‘One piece’ by Netflix

Inaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy.

Colton Osorio as Luffy as a child.

Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro.

Maximilian Lee Piazza as Zoro as a child.

Emily Rudd as Nam.

Lily Fisher as Nami as a child.

Jacob Gibson as Usopp.

Taz Skylar as Sanji.

Christian Convery as Sanji as a child.

Michael Dorman as Gold Roger.

Peter Gadiot as Shanks.

Steve Marc as Yasopp.

