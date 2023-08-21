The adventures of the Straw Hat crew continue in one piece, which is slowly but surely approaching its conclusion more than twenty years after its debut. Eiichirō Oda’s work is still one of the most popular manga and anime and consequently has a great influence even among cosplayers. It reminds us Oichi with her cosplay by Nico Robin.

Nico Robin is one of the longest serving members of the Straw Hat crew, which she joined at the end of the Alabasta saga, after betraying her former boss Crocodile, leader of the Baroque Works. Having eaten the devil fruit Fior Fior she has obtained the ability to create copies of parts of her body on any surface and in unlimited numbers, which she uses to immobilize, subdue and disarm opponents.

Oichi’s cosplay is based on the version of Nico Robin after the two-year time jump that occurs in One Piece, with the costume featuring a pink sarong, a blue jacket and a pair of sunglasses. An outfit that is not particularly elaborate but certainly of great effect both as regards the original character and this cosplay.