2023 will start off in a great way. Not just the remake of dead space is only a few weeks away, but Bandai Namco will not deliver One Piece Odyssey. If you still have doubts about this title, You’ll be happy to know that a demo is already on the way.

Through a recent trailer, Bandai Namco has confirmed that a demo for One Piece Odyssey will arrive on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC will arrive on January 10, this just a few days after the official launch of the game.

We remind you that One Piece Odyssey will arrive on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC on January 13, 2023. In this game, we will have the opportunity to relive some of the most iconic moments of the anime and manga with a new story.

Via: Bandai Namco