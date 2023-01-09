Via PSNProfiles, i trophies Of One Piece Odyssey. The list (which will be identical in the Xbox version, of course) gives an idea of ​​the activities we will have to carry out in the game and makes us understand that the Platinum it may take a long time.

We will not make spoilers in this newsso if you want to see in detail the list of trophies you can reach this page.

Through it, we can see that a series of trophies only obviously related to the completion of the story missions, but then there will be objectives for the side missions, for crafting various recipes and for opening each locked treasure chest. There will then be to explore, obtain items and complete various activities for One Piece Odyssey Platinum.

You will also have to complete 300 battles, defeat powerful enemies twice and raise all characters to level 70. Of course, the list does not allow us to define the exact number of hours necessary to complete this activity, but speaking of a Japanese RPG it is not impossible that the counter is destined to go up.

We remind you that One Piece Odyssey will be available from January 13, 2023 on PC, PlayStation 4, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Also revealed are the demo sizes on PS5 and PS4.