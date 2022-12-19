One Piece Odyssey is the protagonist of a new trailer published by Bandai Namco, announcing the date of exit of the demos on PlayStation and Xbox: will be available starting January 10 and will allow progress to be carried over to the full version.

A few days after the video with 13 minutes of One Piece Odyssey gameplay, the interesting tie-in therefore returns to show itself with a series of sequences that refer to the mechanics of memories, through which the characters will be able to face numerous situations and opponents of the past .

As you will remember, we recently tried One Piece Odyssey for three hours, and the sensations that the game gave us were decidedly positive, even without a structure that refers to the more traditional style of the jRPG genre.

In fact, it seems that the title produced by Bandai Namco manages to exploit the rich lore of Eiichiro Oda’s work very well, proposing, among other things, a tactical management of battles with an unsuspected depth, which involves and entertains from the very beginning.

One Piece Odyssey will be available starting January 12 in PC, PS5, PS4 and Xbox Series X|S versions.