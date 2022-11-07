Bandai Namco has released a new one trailer dedicated to One Piece Odyssey, the role-playing game dedicated to Straw Hat and his crew. The movie presents the setting of Water Seven: you can see it above.

There official communication reads: “In One Piece Odyssey, players will embark on an adventure with Luffy and the Straw Hat Crew in an attempt to recover their lost powers. To do so they will visit” Memory “, a world built with the memories of their previous encounters. which will take them back to important places in their history, such as Alabasta and Water Seven. ”

“In this adventure, you’ll experience a new crew story, with a focus on Usopp and Robin. This quest will lead them to familiar places like Gallery-The Company or familiar faces, like Franky’s company, Iceburg, Aokiji and some of the CP9 members like Lucci and Kaku. But even though these places and situations may seem familiar, nothing is quite like the memories and players will find some differences in the stories they know and love. ”

The movie shows us a series of cinematic sequences dedicated to One Piece Odyssey and Water Seven. We remind you that the game will be available from January 13, 2023 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S. The PC version of Steam will instead be available the day before.

Finally, we leave you to the trailer dedicated to Alabasta.