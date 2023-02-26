One Piece Odyssey certainly could not remain immune to the inevitable nude modconsidering the popularity of its protagonists, and here is in fact the arrival of the first modifications specifically designed for Nami and Nico Robinin particular.

The mods in question can be found on the NexusMods portal, which collects many of the more or less amateur reworkings made by modders on numerous games. To find them, however, it is necessary to disable the filter that prevents the viewing of content dedicated to adults.

We avoid reporting direct links for obvious reasons, but you can see how the work of the modders is progressing in the main section dedicated to One Piece Odyssey, with the further refinement of the search by enabling the appropriate filters. In the list you can see some mods dedicated specifically to the costumes of Nami and Nico Robin, but this is only the beginning.

Considering the following enjoyed by the characters in question and the many fantasy productions connected to them, we imagine that the mods will multiply in the next period. At the moment it is possible change costumes and even features of Nami, for example, with a mod that also allows you to change some aspects of the physical appearance of the characters with modified 3D models.

On the other hand, these initiatives are now a real classic for video game productions on PC, with solutions ranging from more obvious choices such as Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade to other decidedly less trivial ones such as the Elden Ring nude mods.