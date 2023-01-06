One Piece Odyssey will receive one in a few days demos which will allow you to try the game for two hours and then transfer your progress into the final version, should you decide to purchase it. Well, the producer Katsuaki Tsuzuki has made a video to present this demo version to users.

Available from January 10, the One Piece Odyssey demo will introduce us to the game’s long campaign, which brings RPG mechanics into play to deliver us an exploratory phase full of surprises, which culminates in turn-based combat endowed with a certain strategic depth.

Finding themselves on an apparently deserted island after a violent storm in the open sea, Monkey D. Luffy and his crew will meet new characters and discover that in that suggestive and fascinating place there are many pitfalls and enemies to face.

While not offering the complete experience in all its parts, the One Piece Odyssey demo will include a lot of content, including memories relating to some historical scenarios of the series created by Eiichiro Oda and its opponents.

A few days ago we tried One Piece Odyssey for three hours, so take a look at the article to find out more.