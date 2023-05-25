BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe announces that it is available from today Reunion of Memoriesthe DLC that continues the story of ONE PIECE ODYSSEY in the world of memories. This DLC is included in the edition Deluxe of the game and can be purchased separately for all those who own the basic version of the game and can only be tackled after completing the main RPG campaign.

After the journey faced by Straw Hat Crew through the memories of their adventures, both a Waford that a Memory, Luffy and his companions find themselves again in the world of memories. The group of pirates will be approached by a mysterious girl with a black hood, and will be called upon to solve the riddle of the menacing black cube that the girl holds in her hands.

In this new mission made available by the DLC we will have to face some of the most iconic characters of the series, such as Mihawk, Perona, Is in the And White beard. However, Memoria will never be the same. The crew will have to escape from a series of unpredictable events and reveal the hidden truth of Memoria.

We remind you that ONE PIECE ODYSSEY is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and PCyou can read ours here review. At the end of the article there is a gallery of images from the downloadable content.

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe