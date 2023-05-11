BANDAI NAMCO Europe has unveiled the release date for Reunion of Memoriesadditional content of ONE PIECE ODYSSEY. The DLC will be available starting next year May 25th and we can get it in two ways: by purchasing the Adventure Expansion Pack for €24.99 or for free if we have purchased the deluxe edition of the game.

As previously anticipated in this new adventure the Straw Hat Crew she will find herself trapped in a mysterious world created by a familiar girl who brings with her a Black Cube. Within the DLC we will be able to meet some of the most loved characters created by Eiichiro Oda not present in the base game, such as White beard, Mihawk, Is in the And Perona.

We leave you now with a new trailer dedicated to Reunion of Memories, reminding you that ONE PIECE ODYSSEY is currently available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and PC. Good vision!

