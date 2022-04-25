The One Piece Odyssey crew

Bandai Namco has revealed new details regarding the plot of One Piece Odysseythe role-playing game developed by ILCA coming to PC, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. In addition, it has shared a series of imageswhich you can see above and just below.

Here she is description of the plot of One Piece Odyssey proposed by Bandai Namco. “In the midst of their final ocean voyage, the Straw Hat Pirates saw their ship engulfed in a powerful storm. Shipwrecked, the crew members land on a mysterious island, blessed with natural gifts and protected by a ring. of storms all around. Separated from their friends, and with the Thousand Sunny sinking into the depths … Luffy and the others must embark on a new adventure to escape this storm-ridden island! merciless forces of nature, terrible enemies and …! ”

This description comes from the Japanese site of Bandai Namco and was translated into English by Gematsu. In turn, we then translated it into Italian.

Below, you can see the entire One Piece Odyssey image gallery recently shared. They show some monsters, the setting, some dungeons and a mysterious new fiery enemy.

Recall that One Piece Odyssey will be available in the course of 2022. You can (re) see the announcement trailer at this address.