Game Informer has posted a new video with thirteen minutes of gameplay taken from One Piece Odysseythe new tie-in based on the work of Eiichiro Oda, coming to PC, PS5, PS4 and Xbox Series X|S on January 12th.

We tried One Piece Odyssey and the game “surprised us positively. Sure, it won’t be the most innovative or outstanding JRPG we’ve ever seen, but it’s a clearly well-curated product, with interesting mechanics, and more strategy in battles than we thought”. wrote our Aligi Comandini.

“The narrative devices used also ensure fans can relive some of the most iconic moments of the manga, and could significantly raise the quality of the title for those who adore Oda’s extraordinary work.”

Sensations somehow confirmed also in the sequences published by Game Informer, which provide an interesting overview of the mechanics that we will find in the new Bandai Namco production, as mentioned, arriving exactly in a month.