The plot of One Piece Odyssey sees a sudden storm push Luffy and the Straw Hat Crew away from the Grand Line: after reaching the mysterious island of Waford, the crew is lost.

The game, already available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, includes some exclusive characters created by Eiichiro Oda himself, the author of One Piece, as well as an original story specially built for the occasion.

Bandai Namco announces that One Piece Odyssey is now also available on Nintendo Switch with a Deluxe Edition which includes the additional scenario “Reunion of Memories” and other extra content compared to the original.

Lots of additional content

Luffy thus embarks on an incredible adventure to find his friends and abandon the mysterious island.

On this journey we encounter dangerous new enemies, terrifying forces of nature, and a dive into the Straw Hat crew’s “World of Memory.”

The Nintendo Switch version corresponds to the new Deluxe Edition of the game, which includes the additional scenario called “Reunion of Memories“, only accessible once you’ve completed the main game.

In One Piece Odyssey, players can take on the role of each member of the Straw Hat Crew, using their various unique abilities for exploration or turn-based combat.

The system Scramble Area Battle allows you to move through multiple battle zones with individual characters to choose your best strategy by exploiting the enemies’ weaknesses. Meanwhile, the Dramatic Scene system allows players to engage in battles dedicated to the most memorable moments of One Piece.

Additionally, the Deluxe Edition also includes some additional costumes for characters, such as the traveling outfits for the Straw Hat Crew and the Sniper King, along with the City of Water outfits exclusive to Nintendo Switch.