The developers of One Piece Odyssey they shared new via the official website images that allow you to see some details of the turn-based combat system of this new jRPG adventure.

The images they are in Japanese, so it is not possible for us to know exactly what each text says. However, we can admire the images both to enjoy the quality cel-shading graphics, and to notice some gameplay details. Let’s see, for example, that there may be more team members in battle. There are four different active members, in the examples shown. We can also notice aesthetic choices such as the fact that the icon of the current character is multicolored, while that of the waiting characters is monochromatic.

In the image of One Piece Odyssey dedicated to Zoro we also see what appears to be a skill menu, with a series of moves that cost TP. You can see the TP icon above each character’s life on the left. The images also make us assume that the attacks, or at least the special ones, will be accompanied with cinematic sequences, as in the case of Luffy’s heist.

Three of the protagonists of One Piece Odyssey

Previously, we also got to discover plot details and see lots of images showing monsters and the game’s setting.