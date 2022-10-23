A few weeks after the general trailer dedicated to Kingdom of Alabastahere it is BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment come back today to show us a brand new trailer for ONE PIECE ODYSSEY which catapults us once again into the same scenario, but this time mainly giving space to the gameplay.

Are you ready to go on this new and promising adventure for the Mugiwara? Don’t rush! The release of ONE PIECE ODYSSEY is set for January 12, 2023 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | SAnd PC through Steam.

ONE PIECE ODYSSEY The Straw Hat Crew, now stranded on the mysterious island of Waford, will have to visit their memories to recover their powers, also thanks to Lim’s help. The adventurous journey of our famous pirates will take them through a world made of their memories of the Kingdom of Alabasta: in this adventure the dangers hidden in the desert sand dunes will take them back to when they sailed on the Going Merry, their faithful first ship. But, after having lived two years of adventures, the crew has now grown and changed and even if the world created by their memories at first sight seems the same, the events and adventures that take place there are a new and different story, which gives to players nostalgia but also excitement for new original experiences!

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Street Gematsu